Fighting Inflation: Shoppers turning to local food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As consumer prices rise across the country, one of the areas people are feeling the impact is at the grocery store checkout. It is causing some to change their shopping habits.

One of the ways they are doing this is by shopping locally.

"I'm willing to pay a little bit more and prioritize my grocery budget with food that's really high quality and produced in a way that I can get behind," Sara Cyr said.

Cyr added that the price gap between grocery stores and farmer's markets is starting to shrink.

"You know people are realizing more and more that the farmers market is really not that expensive from what they are now paying," Grant Tims, with Rejuvenation Farms, said.

Tims added that he thinks they are starting to see an uptick in business at the Heirloom Farmer's Market at Rillito Park. Other farmers at the market agreed.

"I would say that way more people are starting to come out and buy local," Charlie Ronstadt with Sleeping Frog Farms said.

Shopping locally also provides a boost to businesses in our area.

"I try to buy as much here and then anything I can't I get from the grocery store," Lyndi Rivers, who was shopping at the Rillito Park on Sunday morning, said. "I think that is a helpful way to support all the people in our community that make their living this way."

The Heirloom Farmer's Market is one of many in our area and takes place every Sunday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Rillito Park.