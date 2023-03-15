Fentanyl found in walls of pickup truck bed at Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. — A large amount of fentanyl pills were found in a pickup truck's bed, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael W. Humphries.
On Tuesday, officers stopped a pickup truck and discovered 249,000 fentanyl pills.
Nearly 3,000 more fentanyl pills were found on a person's waist later that same day, writes Director Humphries.
On Tuesday, CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized approximately 249,400 fentanyl pills concealed in the walls of a pickup truck’s bed. Later in the day, officers found about 2,480 fentanyl pills hidden in the waist area of a traveler. pic.twitter.com/7akvYPczF6— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 15, 2023
More illegal drugs were also found recently, says Director Humphries.
On March 8, nearly 100 pounds of meth was found in a vehicle's gas tank, and about 148,600 fentanyl pills were discovered under the seat of a vehicle on March 10.
CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized the following:— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 14, 2023
3/8: 90.55 pounds of meth hidden in the gas tank of a vehicle.
3/10: Approximately 148,600 fentanyl pills hidden under the rear seat of a car. pic.twitter.com/L39HAOgDXw
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.