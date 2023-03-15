Fentanyl found in walls of pickup truck bed at Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. — A large amount of fentanyl pills were found in a pickup truck's bed, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Tuesday, officers stopped a pickup truck and discovered 249,000 fentanyl pills.

Nearly 3,000 more fentanyl pills were found on a person's waist later that same day, writes Director Humphries.

On Tuesday, CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized approximately 249,400 fentanyl pills concealed in the walls of a pickup truck’s bed. Later in the day, officers found about 2,480 fentanyl pills hidden in the waist area of a traveler. pic.twitter.com/7akvYPczF6 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 15, 2023

More illegal drugs were also found recently, says Director Humphries.

On March 8, nearly 100 pounds of meth was found in a vehicle's gas tank, and about 148,600 fentanyl pills were discovered under the seat of a vehicle on March 10.

CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized the following:

3/8: 90.55 pounds of meth hidden in the gas tank of a vehicle.

3/10: Approximately 148,600 fentanyl pills hidden under the rear seat of a car. pic.twitter.com/L39HAOgDXw — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 14, 2023