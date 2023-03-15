Watch Now
Fentanyl found in walls of pickup truck bed at Nogales Port of Entry

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. — A large amount of fentanyl pills were found in a pickup truck's bed, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Tuesday, officers stopped a pickup truck and discovered 249,000 fentanyl pills.

Nearly 3,000 more fentanyl pills were found on a person's waist later that same day, writes Director Humphries.

More illegal drugs were also found recently, says Director Humphries.

On March 8, nearly 100 pounds of meth was found in a vehicle's gas tank, and about 148,600 fentanyl pills were discovered under the seat of a vehicle on March 10.

