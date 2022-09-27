Fentanyl found in car at I-19 checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fentanyl was found in Sedan and a smuggler will be facing charges, says U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
Agents from Nogales Station stopped a Sedan on Sept. 23 at the Interstate 19 Checkpoint.
The U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle the fentanyl will be facing criminal charges, according to Chief Modlin.
Nogales Station agents at the I-19 Checkpoint seized five pounds of concealed fentanyl in a sedan Friday. The U.S. citizen smuggler faces criminal charges.@DEAPHOENIXDiv— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 27, 2022
Since Oct. 2021, Tucson Sector agents have seized over 560 pounds of fentanyl: https://t.co/KvfnbH8cJM. pic.twitter.com/ghPlIuUJde
