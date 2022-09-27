Watch Now
Fentanyl found in car at I-19 checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 16:26:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fentanyl was found in Sedan and a smuggler will be facing charges, says U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

Agents from Nogales Station stopped a Sedan on Sept. 23 at the Interstate 19 Checkpoint.

The U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle the fentanyl will be facing criminal charges, according to Chief Modlin.

