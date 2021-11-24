Fentanyl fatalities on the rise across Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Fentanyl is definitely the most dangerous drug out there today," John Leavitt, the captain of the counter narcotics allegiance in Tucson said.

So far this year 239 people have overdosed on fentanyl in Pima County.

"There is an increase in fentanyl pills everywhere," Leavitt said. "There is just no question that the availability has driven the price down to the point where it's the cheapest drug available today. It's cheaper than methamphetamine and it's taken over as the number one killer from methamphetamine."

Those in their 20s are the most impacted; however, there is a concern about children as well. 19 of the deaths this year have been those 19 and younger.

We see a nationwide crisis with fentanyl. We see that infiltrating our youth," Dustin Williams, the superintendent of Pima County schools said. "We are in crisis mode."

Williams said that he works with Pima County Health Department to educate students, but he is also asking for parents help about the dangers.

For more information on fentanyl including treatment options, click here.

