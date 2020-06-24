Feed Tucson event supports families in need with free groceries, household supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. — A nonprofit centered around alleviating childhood hunger called 'Feed the Children' is holding a free food drive event for families in need June 25.

There will be four truckloads of food and supplies that will be handed out to about 1,600 families in Tucson to support families who are in need at this time. The event is a drive-through, no-touch distribution of free non-perishable groceries and supplies, which will be held at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Thursday.

Families are asked to stay in the vehicle and drive through one of three marked distribution lanes, where volunteers will place the emergency boxes in your trunk.

Local community leaders Bob and Beverely Elliott have partned with the NBA Retired Players Association-Phoenix Chapter, which is led by President Lafayette “Fat” Lever, in supporting the Tucson community.

“In these unprecedented times when our community is managing health fears, navigating economic distress and engaging in hard work around race relations – all at the same time – it’s important to remember that recovery starts with taking care of each other,” Bob Elliott said in a statement.

Bob Elliot is a retired NBA player, as well as the president and owner of Elliott Accounting who serves as board chair for UNS Energy, which is Tucson Electric Power parent company.

“We know people are hurting. We know people want to help. This is a way to support both in a single event that helps unify Tucson,” Lafayette “Fat” Lever, a Pueblo High School graduate and NBA veteran said in a statement.

Those looking to give back can donate to the United Way of Southern Arizona and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

“No one should go hungry. At a time when our local nonprofits are stretching to meet record needs across our community, we need to come together to help those families most at risk,” Beverely Elliott who is part of the Elliott Family Charities, governance chair of the National Basketball Wives Association, and member of the Tucson Chapter of the Links Incorporated.

The event is sponsored by by Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Tucson Electric Power, AAA Mountain West Group/ AAA Arizona, Elliott Family Charities, Abba’s Storehouse, AAA CSAA Insurance Group, Cox Communications, Family Housing Resources Cares, Tucson Subaru, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, United Way of Southern Arizona and Feed the Children.