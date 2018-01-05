Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears

Associated Press
11:59 AM, Jan 5, 2018
50 mins ago

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The long-dreaded fear of a federal crackdown on marijuana sales in states that legalized the drug is alive and well.

People in the burgeoning industry say they are confused and uncertain after Attorney General Jeff Sessions shelved an Obama-era policy that advised authorities to tread lightly on enforcing marijuana laws in states that legalized weed.

Terry Blevins, who is part-owner of a marijuana distribution company in California, says his phone rang off the hook Thursday with people concerned about a crackdown.

It's not clear what impact the change will have or whether federal prosecutions of marijuana cultivation or sales will increase, but the change makes prosecution easier.

Experts say they think the multi-billion dollar business now legal in some form in a majority of states is too large to bust.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top