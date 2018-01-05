Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The long-dreaded fear of a federal crackdown on marijuana sales in states that legalized the drug is alive and well.

People in the burgeoning industry say they are confused and uncertain after Attorney General Jeff Sessions shelved an Obama-era policy that advised authorities to tread lightly on enforcing marijuana laws in states that legalized weed.

Terry Blevins, who is part-owner of a marijuana distribution company in California, says his phone rang off the hook Thursday with people concerned about a crackdown.

It's not clear what impact the change will have or whether federal prosecutions of marijuana cultivation or sales will increase, but the change makes prosecution easier.

Experts say they think the multi-billion dollar business now legal in some form in a majority of states is too large to bust.