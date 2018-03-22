FD: 2 infants ejected, 4 others hurt in north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Two infants were ejected and four other people were hurt in a crash in north Phoenix, according to officials.

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Jake van Hook said crews responded to the scene near 7th Avenue and Bell Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a vehicle rolled at the intersection, and two infants were thrown from the car. Fire officials said there are also reports of two other children in critical condition, and two adult patients also in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash.