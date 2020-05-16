FBI warns to watch out for scammers asking for too much information

Upgrades in technology are making it easier than ever for scammers to find your personal information and use it to exploit you.

Special Agent Gary Helmer said scammers never even have to see you to steal information, they can do it remotely from thousands of miles away.

He said to look out for warning signs of people asking for too much information or asking very personal questions.

"Please do not provide any personally identifiable information that you might provide to somebody on a telephone through email," Agent Helmer said. That includes "your health care insurance information, Medicare and Medicaid information."

The FBI and Better Business Bureau keep track of scams online.

You can click here for information from the FBI and here for info from the BBB.