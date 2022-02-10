FBI seeking 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez for questioning

The FBI Phoenix division is asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez.

Rodriguez may have further information about an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The shooting took place at the Tunli housing area on the Yavapai-Apache Indian Reservation at around 7:30 pm.

Valentin Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic Male 5'9' in height and about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be a member of or connected to the Yavapai-Apache tribe in Camp Verde, AZ.

If anyone has information about Rodriguez's location please contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-199.

