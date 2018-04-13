FBI reminds victims that there are resources available during crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. - When you become a victim of a crime sometimes it feels as if you have no options.

During National Crime Victims' Rights week, the FBI wants to remind everyone that if you're a victim you have resources.

Mary Reed never thought of what would happen if she were ever a victim of a violent crime but when that day came Mary says FBI Victim Specialists guided her to recovery and reminded her that victims have rights.

FBI Victim Specialist, Colleen Hansen says, "It's mandated by law that we identify the victims of federal crimes and that we assist them with the needs that they might have. To become better equipped to work through the system."

The federal crimes include crimes such as the Boston Marathon Bombings and January 8th mass shooting.

The most important thing is to keep communication open between victims and the investigative team

"We can help the investigation through better cooperation encourage a better prosecution," says Hansen.

