FBI arrest Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. (AP) — A man in the town of Snowflake is in FBI custody after a live grenade was found in his RV.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday of the 61-year-old man. Authorities received a call Jan. 2 about a possible explosive device at the man’s home. They spoke to the man, who admitted to possessing a live grenade. He then threatened to make another one if they seized it.

Sheriff’s deputies returned the next day with a search warrant. They found the grenade. A federal arrest warrant was issued for the man Thursday. He surrendered to the FBI without incident.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

