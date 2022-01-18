Watch
FBI arrest Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade

Scripps
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 12:16:54-05

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. (AP) — A man in the town of Snowflake is in FBI custody after a live grenade was found in his RV.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday of the 61-year-old man. Authorities received a call Jan. 2 about a possible explosive device at the man’s home. They spoke to the man, who admitted to possessing a live grenade. He then threatened to make another one if they seized it.

Sheriff’s deputies returned the next day with a search warrant. They found the grenade. A federal arrest warrant was issued for the man Thursday. He surrendered to the FBI without incident.

