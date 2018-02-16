Fatal crash near Bear Canyon and Tanque Verde

Brandi Walker
9:24 PM, Feb 15, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - One man is dead after a fatal collision involving one vehicle near Tanque Verde Road and Bear Canyon Road Thursday night.

Tucson Police traffic investigators are headed to the scene.

Police say there are no suspects.

Northbound Bear Canyon Rd. will be closed from Tanque Verde Rd. for several hours.

