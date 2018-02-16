Fatal crash near Bear Canyon and Tanque Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. - One man is dead after a fatal collision involving one vehicle near Tanque Verde Road and Bear Canyon Road Thursday night.

Tucson Police traffic investigators are headed to the scene.

Police say there are no suspects.

Northbound Bear Canyon Rd. will be closed from Tanque Verde Rd. for several hours.

TPD detectives working a fatal collision on Bear Canyon near Tanque Verde. 1 adult male is deceased. Northbound Bear Canyon is CLOSED north of Tanque Verde for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/cPjqt55E4g — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 16, 2018

