MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just after 2 Saturday afternoon, there was a fatal crash at I-10 and Twin peaks Road between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Details are still limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety tells KGUN 9 the crash was between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Eastbound lanes are currently blocked, and the department says drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

