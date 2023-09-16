MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just after 2 Saturday afternoon, there was a fatal crash at I-10 and Twin peaks Road between a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Details are still limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety tells KGUN 9 the crash was between a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Eastbound lanes are currently blocked, and the department says drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
Lauren is originally from Baltimore, Maryland but came to the desert for sunshine and good weather. She relocated to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona where she studied Political Science and International Relations. Share your story ideas and important issues with Lauren by emailing lauren.borelli@kgun9.com.