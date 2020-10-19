Fatal 2-vehicle crash shuts down Broadway and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. — A fatal two-vehicle rollover collision has shut down eastbound and westbound traffic at Broadway and Kolb.
The Tucson Police Department says to expect delays in that area.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 19, 2020
Eastbound and Westbound traffic is shutdown on Broadway at Kolb due to a fatal 2 vehicle rollover collision.
Please avoid the area or expect extended delays. pic.twitter.com/zfyy4gkpmx
No other details have been released.
