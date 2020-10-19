Menu

Fatal 2-vehicle crash shuts down Broadway and Kolb

Posted at 2:13 PM, Oct 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-19 17:16:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A fatal two-vehicle rollover collision has shut down eastbound and westbound traffic at Broadway and Kolb.

The Tucson Police Department says to expect delays in that area.

No other details have been released.

