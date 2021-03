TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person in Tucson may have a $50,000 ticket from the Hot Numbers Fast Play, according to Arizona State Lottery officials.

The Fast Play ticket was sold in Tucson over the weekend on March 13 at the Quik Mart at 900 W. Roger Road.

Arizona Lottery officials say the Fast Play games are the quickest way to win, and tickets can be purchased at Arizona Lottery retailer or at an Arizona Lottery vending machine.

For more information from the Arizona Lottery, click here.