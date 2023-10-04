Fast pitch: Marana businesses get 30 seconds on the mic

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9's Denelle Veselik attended October's Marana Mornings event on Wednesday.

The gathering, hosted by the Marana Chamber of Commerce, invites its members to connect and network with other business leaders in the area.

During the breakfast, each person is given 30 seconds to give their best elevator pitch, a way to showcase everything they are doing in the community to help people connect to their services.

"We know that when our business leaders have the opportunity to step outside of our business and connect with each other, they are stronger in their business but also stronger in our community," Amanda Wiggins, President and CEO of Marana Chamber of Commerce, said.

For more information on Marana Mornings, click here.

