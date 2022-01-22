Fantasy 5 ticket worth $50K sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Did you buy a lottery ticket in Tucson? Check your ticket!

One lucky winner has won $50,000 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot Thursday evening. The winning ticket was sold at Our Liquors, located at 1116 W Saint Mary’s Road in Tucson.

All five numbers matched to win the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 2,11,21,22 and 36.

