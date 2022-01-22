Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fantasy 5 ticket worth $50K sold in Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
One lucky winner has won $50,000 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot Thursday evening.
lotto ticket.PNG
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 19:33:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Did you buy a lottery ticket in Tucson? Check your ticket!

One lucky winner has won $50,000 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot Thursday evening. The winning ticket was sold at Our Liquors, located at 1116 W Saint Mary’s Road in Tucson.

All five numbers matched to win the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 2,11,21,22 and 36.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!