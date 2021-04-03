Fans celebrate Women's Basketball while supporting local

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside of Frog N Firkin on University Boulevard, fans could not control their excitement.

Fans didn’t want to miss out on history. It was Arizona Women's Basketball's first final four appearance.

“Barnes coming in, I mean she took this program and turned it absolutely around. They should be so proud of themselves no matter what happens. I mean they did a great job. Tucson’s proud of them,” said Jonathan Alvarez, fan.

The fans KGUN 9 spoke to were nothing short of proud of how far the cats have gone.

“I’m very proud of you. I’m very proud of the players, the coaching, and the university. And so bear down. We really appreciate you guys,” said Xavier Baca.

The watch party was a win-win for the local restaurant because it brought in some more business.

"It’s local. Anytime local sports do well, it’s good for everybody. It doesn’t matter if it’s women's basketball [or] men's basketball— whatever the draw is. Especially now, with a little bit of the restrictions being lifted off. Everybody’s kinda had a little cabin fever," said Jonathan Graham, general manager of Frog N Firkin.

Graham said the restaurant organized the watch party with customer safety in mind. He explained the restaurant worked with limited capacity and still has mask rules in place.

The National Championship is scheduled for this Sunday at 3 p.m.and Frog N Firkin plans to welcome in fans again.

