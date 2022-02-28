Fans pack arena for last day of Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 11,400 fans sold out the Tucson Rodeo arena for the final day of competition on Sunday.

"I've been coming with my family since I was like 13," said Kayla Garcia.

"I love it and hope to see more people come out more often, said Luis Armenta.

The highest scoring cowboys and cowgirls came back to take home the winning title. Fans were able to watch seven events, including saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

"It was awesome. Great bull. That bull has actually got me down a couple times. I'm glad I got revenge on him," said Bull Rider, Trey Kimzey.

With a score of 84, Kimzey won 1st place in the final bull riding competition. It was his first big win in Tucson.

"I've always made the short round here, but never done any good. I'm glad to break that ice, for sure," said Kimzey.

The rodeo has come to the Old Pueblo for 97 years. Rodeo Clown, JJ Harrison, is proud to be a part of the tradition.

"Tucson was game up, man. You couldn't have asked for a better rodeo. Record crowds. 11,400 people filled into these seats. Every dang one of them was ready to have a good time," said Harrison.

That's why he, and so many others, are already looking forward to next year.

"We are excited to say it's over with massive success," said Harrison.

