Fans flock to University Boulevard for OT thriller against TCU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite the early afternoon rain, plenty of fans headed to University Boulevard to watch the University of Arizona Men's Basketball Team take on TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Frog & Firkin was packed with fans once the game started.

"It's the place to watch the game that's what I say," Macklin Moyna, a fan watching at Frog & Firkin, said.

Moyna was joined by a number of fans who were also there on Friday during the first round of the tournament.

"We wanted to come and support the wildcats," Marissa Simental, who is a member of the ZonaZoo, said. "Even though I can't make it out to San Diego we wanted to still support them and watch the game."

Simental said she hopes to be able to attend a game if the team keeps winning. Khary Lewis is looking to do the same.

"Usually, I am at the game, so I wish it was at McKale," Lewis said. "But it's whatever so I'll watch it on TV."

"It's great when the wildcats are this highly ranked," Clay McDaniel, a lifelong fan, said. "We have so much momentum behind us."

McDaniel was one of the many leading chants at the sports bar throughout the night as the team pulled out a thrilling win.