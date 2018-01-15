UA fans excited about Kevin Sumlin hire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Kevin Sumlin is expected to be introduced as the new head coach of the University of Arizona Wildcats football team on Tuesday. Some U of A fans were very excited when they heard about the new hire.

"I'm excited for Kevin Sumlin," freshman Taylor Davis said. "He was good at Texas A&M, he made it pretty far with Johnny Manziel. He knows how to recruit, so I think it's good for us."

A new head coach will take the field next season. The #ArizonaWildcats are expected to welcome new HC Kevin Sumlin to the program on Tuesday. @kgun9 @KGUNSports pic.twitter.com/DVRRez9aFi — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) January 15, 2018

After an unexpectedly strong start to the season, many fans didn't like the finish.

"The end of the season was really rough," one fan told KGUN9's Max Darrow. "I went to the bowl game, and that was a really tough loss."

Some fans explained they began to lose confidence in then head coach Rich Rodriguez's ability to take the team to the next level. Once the sexual harassment allegation surfaced, that was the final straw, according to freshman Yousri Sewid.

"It was time for him to go," he said. "Once the scandal came, it was time for him to go."

It's the Johnny Manziel connection that has many of these fans excited about the new head coach. Some say that current quarterback Khalil Tate has a very similar style of play to Johnny Manziel. Because of this, they think Tate and Sumlin will mesh very well.

"Kevin Sumlin, a legendary coach at Texas A&M with Johnny Manziel," Sewid said. "We have Khalil Tate. Heisman, right there. Hopefully we can go for that championship."