Family's dog dies, one survives after garage fire on southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. - One family's dog is alive and another has died after a garage fire in southwest Tucson.

Tucson Firefighters were called to a home in the 6000 block of South Place De La Seine around midnight on Friday. Nine units took over 30 minutes to get the fire completely under control. There were five adults in the home at the time of the fire but none were hurt.

Fire investigators then entered the home to conduct a search. Crews say there is significant smoke damage noted through the home. The family will be displaced because of the damage.

During the search, firefighters found the family's dogs unresponsive. TFD says life-saving measures were given to the dogs to try and resuscitate them. One of them woke up after a special oxygen mask designed for animals was used. That dog was returned to the family. Sadly, the other dog did not survive.

One of the family members told TFD that the family recently installed smoke alarms, which woke them up and alerted them to the fire. TFD says this is one more example of the necessity of working smoke alarms and that they are worth the cost.