Family voiced suspicions about woman accused in 4 killings

John Roark/AP
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. In an indictment, Monday, May 24, 2021, Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead in Idaho, in 2020, and her new husband were charged with murder in a case involving doomsday religious beliefs. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 28, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Relatives of a woman whose estranged husband was fatally shot two years ago in Arizona voiced their suspicions to investigators about whether she was involved in the killing.

According to new police documents, one family member said Lori Vallow Daybell told relatives that Charles Vallow needed to die because a demon had overcome his body. Daybell is charged with conspiring to commit murder in the death of Vallow, who was killed by her brother.

She faces the same charge in Idaho in the deaths of her 7-year-old son, 17-year-old daughter and the wife of her new husband in a case tied to the couple's doomsday beliefs. The children were missing for months before their bodies were found.

