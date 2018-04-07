TUCSON, Ariz. - Five family members and three dogs were displaced after a house fire at 12:43 p.m. today near Sarnoff and Pantano.

According to a City of Tucson news release, after receiving 9-1-1 calls regarding smoke coming from a home, Tucson Fire crews responded to the scene. Firefighters had the fire under control in just six minutes.

Luckily, the home owner's 17-year old son was quick on his feet and was able to save his six-month-old and one-year-old sisters from the flames before making sure everyone else in the home was safe.

The cause and estimated damage are still being determined.

The family will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.