Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Family rescued after car carried off by monsoon rains

Agents follow car as it was washed away by rains
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
Agents follow car as it was washed away by rains
Agents follow car as it was washed away by rains
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 13:43:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family was rescued by Casa Grande Station agents following monsoon rains, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

On Friday, Sept. 9, agents saw a car get carried off by the rains into a running wash and quickly tried to tow the vehicle.

A mother and her three children were rescued by the agents, according to Chief Modlin.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

WALK WITH US!