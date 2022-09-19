Family rescued after car carried off by monsoon rains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family was rescued by Casa Grande Station agents following monsoon rains, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
On Friday, Sept. 9, agents saw a car get carried off by the rains into a running wash and quickly tried to tow the vehicle.
A mother and her three children were rescued by the agents, according to Chief Modlin.
