MAMMOTH, Ariz. - The families of a couple killed in Mammoth, Arizona a year ago are pleading for help from the public.

Pinal County Victim Services, Silent Witness, and the family are offering an award of $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in a violent double murder in Mammoth, Arizona.

In January 2017, Mark Reynoso, 34, and Maria De Santiago, 28, were gunned down at their home located at 485 S Main in Mammoth.

Police had received a call about shots fired in the area, but could not locate where the shots originated.

According to a media release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, family members called 911 after discovering the bodies of Mark and Maria. Investigators found their bodies outside, just a few feet away from their home.

PCSO believes the suspect or suspects drove to the victim’s home in a midsize sedan or midsize pickup truck.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5105 or Silent Witness at (800) 343-TIPS.