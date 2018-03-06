Family of woman killed at Tanque Verde and Kolb want safer roads

TUCSON, Ariz. - A growing memorial Monday on the sidewalk of Tanque Verde and Kolb where 54-year-old Barbara Angiolini was hit when a driver lost control and drove over the sidewalk killing her and smashing into McDonald's.

"If you knew Barbara you loved Barbara and she loved you back," said Karen Stuhldreher, her sister. "She never ended a phone conversation or a visit without telling you that she loved you."

Family says Barbara loved making glass art and would always go out of her way to help people she didn't know. Tucson Police say around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Angiolini was standing at the intersection when a SUV hit and killed her on scene.

"The thing that hurts me the most is that she has literally held the hand of at least five people as they passed and nobody was there holding her hand," said Stuhldreher.

"It is really hard to grasp the what happened because of the kind person she was and the way it happened man that is not fair," said Amber Payton, her niece.

Her husband Doug Angiolini says he went to the site Sunday for the first time since and still hasn't processed what happened.

"It was ridiculous how she died," he said. "It shouldn't have happened and you don't need to make that left hand arrow that bad. It is one thing when you see all the silhouettes around town you know and all that time, but it is another thing when its your silhouettes."

Their daughter Isabella posted on Facebook in part: "I thought I had so much more time with you. I love you so much and I'm thinking of you constantly."

The family is now urging for something to be done to make Tucson roads and intersections safer.

"If anything can come from this because I hope people slow down a little bit, just a little bit," said Doug.

"If my sister face has to wake some people up and maybe do something than you know something will have come out of this some kind of change that maybe save someone else's life because she shouldn't have gone that way," said her sister.

The funeral is planned for this Thursday.

So far in 2018, there have already been seven pedestrians killed on Tucson roads, which is more than last year at this time.

