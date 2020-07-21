Family of man killed by Phoenix police seeks more video

PHOENIX (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by Phoenix police while sitting in a parked car is accusing the department of selectively releasing body camera videos.

A day after police released footage showing the moments before the July 4 shooting of 28-year-old James “Jay” Garcia, his mother said Tuesday she wanted to see every video from every officer’s camera. The released video appears to show a police officer yelling multiple times that he’ll shoot if Garcia lifts a gun he’s holding.

Garcia's mother said she did not see a gun in the video. Police had gone to the home about a suspect in an attempted stabbing case.

