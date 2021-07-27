Family members remember Jennifer Fells

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "She was just fun and exciting to be around," Salyssa Allers, cousin of Jennifer Fells, said.

Fells body was recovered on July 18th from the house that was on fire during the shooting spree that left another person dead and more injured.

This afternoon, cousins of Jennifer Fells shared what she was like.

"She was always one to talk, one to have conversations," Allers said. "I mean you just heard her laugh and you laughed too."

At the McDonald's where Fells had worked, the employees created a memorial for her. The family said it was a nice tribute.

"We appreciate all their support," Allers said. "I read the stories and everything they said about her, and it warms our heart to know she was loved by so many people not just us."

Fells' family also offered their condolences to the family of Cory Saunders. Saunders died trying to help anyone in the house as it was on fire. He was shot and killed at the scene.

The family thanked first responders and also said they are continuing to work with the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department to find out what led to her death.