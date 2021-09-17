Family member reflects on his brother's final days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We don't choose how we come in, but we ought to have some say in how we come out," Paul Dougherty said.

Dougherty's brother Ronald is currently a patient at Peppi's House.

"You know I just want him to be happy," Paul said. "You know I don't want him to be suffering."

Paul and his family originally started with home hospice, but recently moved him to the house.

"I mean you're overwhelmed." Paul said. "You don't really know what all you should be doing, and it seemed like every time you make a decision it seems like the only thing you should do at the time and then it ends up being the wrong thing to do."

Peppi's house has now been open for 30 years helping families like Paul's throughout difficult times.



