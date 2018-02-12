Family escapes fire through windows

SELLS, Ariz. - A family is OK after escaping a house fire through the windows.

The incident happened on Feb. 6, according to a Customs and Border Patrol media release.

An agent patrolling the area near Pisinemo saw flames blocking the house's front door and called the fire department.

As a he knocked on the windows to alert those inside, the agent rescued a small child passed through a window.

Tohono O'odham firefighters and other Border Patrol agents worked to put the fire out.

No one was injured except the initial agent who arrived. He sustained minor burns.