Fallen tree branch delays traffic on Park, University

A tree branch has fallen on overhead lines, which is also blocking the Sun Link streetcar on Park Avenue at University Boulevard and 2nd Street Sunday morning.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-06 15:57:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A tree branch fell on overhead lines blocking the Sun Link streetcar on Park Avenue at University Boulevard and 2nd Street Sunday morning.

The University of Arizona Police Department were on scene alongside repair crews who worked to clear the scene.

According to Sun Link, a bus bridge will pick up passengers at Fourth Avenue and 9th Street for those traveling to the university area.

