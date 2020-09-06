Fallen tree branch delays traffic on Park, University

TUCSON, Ariz. — A tree branch fell on overhead lines blocking the Sun Link streetcar on Park Avenue at University Boulevard and 2nd Street Sunday morning.
Streetcar travel blocked at 2nd St/Park due to fallen tree. A bus bridge will pick up passengers at 4th Ave/9th for service into the University area. Delays expected for approximately next 2 hours.— Sun Link Streetcar (@TucsonStreetcar) September 6, 2020
The University of Arizona Police Department were on scene alongside repair crews who worked to clear the scene.
Park Ave between 2nd/University is clear and now open for use. ALL CLEAR.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) September 6, 2020
**Traffic Alert** Crews clearing branch which fell on street car lines on N. Park Ave between E. 2nd St & University Blvd. **Please avoid the area** pic.twitter.com/uPJgRwTNBD— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) September 6, 2020
According to Sun Link, a bus bridge will pick up passengers at Fourth Avenue and 9th Street for those traveling to the university area.