Fall semester lunch debt for TUSD students wiped away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As many families are left trying to deal with inflation, paying for a school lunch for their child can put a strain on finances. It is sometimes especially difficult for those who are making just above the threshold to qualify for free lunch.

Southern Arizona's largest school district Tucson Unified doesn't let children go hungry. It instead charges accounts with hopes parents will to pay it off in the future.

Now, thanks to community partner Vantage West Credit Union (VWCU), they won't have to.

The credit union donated $27,000 to pay off all of the fall semester student lunch debt, ultimately helping 1,375 children.

"For the family that has student lunch debt, that can be a tremendous burden for anyone, but certainly families with more than one child, it just really adds up," VWCU CEO Sandra Sagehorn-Elliot said. "And with inflation as high as it's been, it just seemed like a really good time to do something like this."

The negative balance coming from 27 schools out of the district, since 60 of their schools qualify for free lunches.

"It's definitely a hardship for many families. These are families that don't qualify for free meals, some of them are reduced, so they do qualify for reduced price meals," TUSD Director of Food Services Lindsay Aguilar shared. "As Sandra stated with inflation and other factors, it's definitely been a hardship for many families to make ends meet and pay for their school meals."

District officials say this donation also helps their schools, so they won't have to use any money from their own budget to square away this debt before the end of the school year.