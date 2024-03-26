Facebook Reel shows El Guero Canelo founder Contreras still in hospital

While no formal update has been made on El Guero Canelo founder Daniel Contreras' health, the popular Tucson restaurant, known for its Sonoran hot dogs, posted a Reel on Facebook of the owner at a local hospital.

The Reel showed Contreras shuffling down the hallway in a hospital gown, with a walker in front of him and a wheelchair rolling behind him.

He waves at the camera and thanks everyone for their prayers.

Contreras was admitted into the hospital in late February for an undisclosed health emergency.

He is a popular figure in Tucson. Contreras opened his first hot dog stand in town in 1993. His company is in the process of building a new El Guero Canelo building next to where his original location now sits at 5201 S. 12th Ave. The original structure will be torn down to make way for a parking lot.

