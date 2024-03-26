Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Facebook Reel shows El Guero Canelo founder Contreras still in hospital

GUERO2.jpg
Gregorio Contreras
GUERO2.jpg
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 19:32:25-04

While no formal update has been made on El Guero Canelo founder Daniel Contreras' health, the popular Tucson restaurant, known for its Sonoran hot dogs, posted a Reel on Facebook of the owner at a local hospital.

The Reel showed Contreras shuffling down the hallway in a hospital gown, with a walker in front of him and a wheelchair rolling behind him.

He waves at the camera and thanks everyone for their prayers.

Contreras was admitted into the hospital in late February for an undisclosed health emergency.

He is a popular figure in Tucson. Contreras opened his first hot dog stand in town in 1993. His company is in the process of building a new El Guero Canelo building next to where his original location now sits at 5201 S. 12th Ave. The original structure will be torn down to make way for a parking lot.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood