Face masks required at Tucson International Airport starting June 6

TUCSON, Ariz. — Starting Saturday, June 6, travelers entering the terminal at Tucson International Airport will be required to wear a face covering.

The new policy was announced Wednesday evening, along with other new changes to ensure the safety of all travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the latest updates unveiled by TIA:



Anyone entering the terminal at Tucson International Airport (TUS) is required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, effective Saturday, June 6. (Read more here: TUS Cares – At the Airport )

) Future airline schedule summaries are updated for Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier and United. (Read more here: TUS Airlines Schedules .)

.) The Global Entry Enrollment Center will remain closed until July 6 and the deadline to complete the process has been extended. (Read more here: Temporary Changes at TUS )

) The TSA has instituted some new procedures at the checkpoints to limit person-to-person contact that include requiring food be put in a clear plastic bag and screened separately, and passengers being asked to step outside the checkpoint area and restart the screening process to remove prohibited items from carry-on baggage that has caused an alarm. (Read more in the question about TSA changes here: TUS COVID-19 Travel FAQs )

) Airlines at TUS are requiring passengers and flight crews to wear face coverings, per CDC guidelines. (Read more here: TUS Airlines Schedules.)

"Whether you are a Southern Arizonan or a visitor planning to come to the wide open spaces of our beautiful Sonoran Desert, please know your safety is our primary concern as you consider your decision to fly," said President & CEO Danette Bewley.