Face masks now required in Nogales public places and businesses

NOGALES, Ariz. — Wearing a mask in public is becoming mandatory in some Arizona cities. In Nogales, Mayor Arturo Garino signed an emergency proclamation making this official on Thursday.

"Even though this proclamation has enforcement to it, I don't want to have a mask police patrol, OK. There's no need for that. We should all know exactly what we need to do to take care of ourselves,” said Garino.

Masks are now mandatory in public places across the city of Nogales. Garino said the limits are simple. If you cannot social distance, you must wear a mask. And if you are going into any business, you must wear a mask.

"Now if somebody is walking down the street by himself, he doesn't need a mask. You don't need a mask if you're driving in your car. But if you are going to be socializing and you are going to be in groups of over 10 people, you must be wearing a mask,” said Garino.

Garino said the enforcement is going to start with education.

"There's going to be a courtesy letter to all of the businesses. And we, the city of Nogales, we're having signs done right now. And these signs are going to be given to the businesses so that they can place in the front door of the business in Spanish and in English,” said Garino.

And this weekend, Garino says the police and fire departments will be visiting local businesses to help them start the process of putting this rule in place.

"The proclamation will indicate that it is a misdemeanor, but the misdemeanor will only be if education and courtesy and people really using common sense doesn't work.”

If folks are not following the new rules of the proclamation, Garino said, he will consider turning the requirement into an ordinance.