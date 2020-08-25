FAA won't prosecute drone owner in recent Arizona wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has decided against prosecuting a person suspected of flying a drone illegally into firefighters' airspace during a recent wildfire near Tucson.

The FAA couldn't prove who was the pilot.

The decision illustrates the difficulties in proving identities of those who operate drones.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, Forest Service officials say the presence of at least two drones in the Pusch Ridge area forced firefighters to suspend aerial operations at a crucial stage in the Bighorn Fire in early June on at least two occasions.

Authorities say those suspensions slowed the service's ability to battle the blaze just as it was getting underway.