Extreme heat impacting wildfires in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — There are around a dozen wildfires burning in Arizona as of Thursday, July 20.

With drought levels abnormally high in southern Arizona, it has the potential to be a perfect recipe for what we don't want, more fires.

While Arizona really doesn't have a true wildfire season, extreme heat and drier conditions can make a year around fires worse.

"So the vegetation is drier it allows fire to move more quickly across the landscape, especially in the afternoons," Starr Farrell, Coronado National Forest said. "We are seeing those winds pick up it could help move the fire along."

Southern Arizona is currently in an abnormally dry drought according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

While our monsoon brought in some much-needed rain is it enough to help with our current fires burning in southern Arizona?

"The disadvantage of wildfires in July is the fact that you do get thunderstorms and generally we would think rain is a good thing," Cuyler Diggs KGUN 9 Meteorologist said. "The problem is if you get a thunderstorm producing gusty wind that creates challenges for wildfires firefighters because of the erratic winds and it also creates a danger for those crews who are fighting those fires."

While weather conditions can change, it's up to all of us to help prevent fires not caused by lightning.

"Just don't throw anything out the window, so no cigarette butts, anything that could create a flame," said Farrell.

