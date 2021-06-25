Watch
EXPLAINER: AZ tenants' struggles are high rent, aid slowdown

The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns thousands of Arizona residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and be evicted. AP photo.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 15:08:00-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns thousands of Arizona residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and be evicted.

The state has set aside about $900 million to help tenants with outstanding rent and other expenses. About half is from emergency rental assistance Congress approved in December, with another big chunk from the American Rescue Plan.

But federal requirements have slowed the flow of money to those in need. Any Arizona tenant facing eviction will have to seek housing in a tight rental market, with a vacancy rate of 5.2%. — below the national average.

