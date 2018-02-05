Experts to discuss new phase of UA Tech Park's Solar Zone

TUCSON, Ariz. - Experts in the renewable energy field will discuss the second phase of the Solar Zone at UA Tech Park. A number of experts from all over the world will discuss a number of topics, including the expansion of the solar testing and demonstration site located on the tech park on South Rita Road.



According to Bruce Wright, associate vice president for Tech Parks Arizona, this is an opportunity to learn more about the Solar Zone and its capacity. Eighty-five percent of the year, the sun shines in Tucson, making the solar zone at UA tech park the perfect place for testing, evaluation, and demonstration of solar technologies. Experts will be analyzing the results from the Solar Zone technology demonstrations established since 2010.

Utilities are eager to find more efficient ways to store solar energy. The University of Arizona has reached out with the second-phase request for proposals through trade groups and notified potential bidders in California, Israel and Germany after a targeted analysis of key companies.

The University of Arizona plans on designating the new area for testing of solar-related technologies for things such as energy storage, grid management and optimization, microgrids and embedded solar materials.The idea is for the second phase to be devoted to five to seven projects using about one acre each, which could include some utility-scale projects, Wright said. New storage and grid-management technologies are seen as critical to future adoption here in Tucson, he added.



The panel discussion is scheduled for Monday, February 2.

Program will begin at 8:00 am and conclude at 12:00pm at UA Tech Park, 9030 S. Rita Road, Tech Park Event Center Tucson, AZ 85747

Learn more about the Solar Zone here.