Expect overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 10 tonight through Friday

The Arizona Department of Transportation has overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions on Interstate 10 in store starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 8.

The restrictions will take place between Craycroft and Kolb starting at 7 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the next morning.

The eastbound and westbound on- and off ramps at Wilmot and Kolb will also be closed one at a time starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour and a 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in effect.

The restrictions are part of the Ajo Way to milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project.