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Expect major delays on I-10 starting on October 26

A number of road projects are underway near the California and Arizona state line.
Expect major delays on I-10 starting this week
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TUCSON — Drivers heading between Arizona and California should prepare for delays on Interstate 10 beginning next week as a major paving project gets underway near the state line.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on weekdays along a 12-mile stretch of I-10 near Ehrenberg.

The restrictions begin Oct. 26, with lane narrowings in place around the clock Monday through Friday.

The project includes repaving the interstate, replacing guardrails, installing new signs and making drainage improvements.

Drivers traveling through the area should plan for delays while the restrictions are in place.

The project is expected to continue through summer 2027.

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