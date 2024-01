If your work commute involves driving through the intersection at South Campbell Avenue and East Bilby Road, consider another route on Wednesday.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility announced on social media that crews will be at the intersection from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to rewire traffic signals.

If you do choose to stick to Campbell, you can expect delays, the post said. Law enforcement will be on-site to direct traffic.