Expanded parental rights fight brews at Arizona Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has given initial approval to a Republican-backed bill that boosts the rights of parents to know what is happening with their children in schools and allows them to push for penalties for teachers.

The penalty provisions in the broad expansion of the state’s parents’ bill of rights debated Tuesday could lead to fines, suspensions or dismissal for teachers.

It also allows parents to sue if they're not satisfied with how the school handled their complaint.

Phoenix Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser is sponsoring the bill and says it's needed because teachers are keeping information from parents.

Democrats call it an unneeded bill that puts parents and teachers in an adversarial relationship when they should be working together.

