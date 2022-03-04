Excitement around men's basketball team builds on UA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Down University Boulevard, inside McKale Center and throughout campus, the buzz around the University of Arizona men's basketball team is electric.

"We definitely have noticed there has been a lot more traffic in the area with the team doing so well, especially during home games," said Illegal Pete's General Manager, Andrew Stadler.

Illegal Pete's on University Boulevard has welcomed fans. They broadcast all games and bring everyone together for good food, drinks and basketball.

"You hear people cheering and yelling. It brings a very exciting atmosphere to the restaurant," said Stadler.

The team's recent success has reignited Wildcat spirit.

"It's getting pretty rowdy. Our games are so much fun. The Zona Zoo goes crazy," said UArizona student, Lucas Pelgar.

Some students have cheered on the team since the very start.

"The players make sure to get us all hyped up. I don't think I've missed a single home game yet," said UArizona student, Ryan Knoner.

Ahead of Thursday's second to last home game against Stanford, fans are hoping for another big win.

"It's been a lot of fun to see us exceed expectations and do as well as we all thought they could," said Pelgar.

