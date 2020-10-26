Menu

Ex-Verde Valley Homeless Coalition exec accused of stealing

Posted at 1:02 PM, Oct 26, 2020
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the former executive director of the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition has been arrested for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization.

Cottonwood police say 48-year-old Matthew Ryan Martin was taken into custody late last week after more than a month of investigating discrepancies in the coalition’s financial statements. Police say an investigation found that Martin allegedly embezzled around $14,000 between July and August of 2020.

Martin allegedly used a debit card for the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition that he was given for business purposes and withdrew money.

