Evictions in Arizona's largest county on upswing after lull

Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 01, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Justice Courts released preliminary data showing that eviction filings in Arizona's largest county last month reached their highest level in almost two years.

Court spokesman Scott Davis said Tuesday that January was the first time since February 2020 that more than 5,000 eviction filings had been recorded in Maricopa County, which is home to Phoenix and sees the bulk of lockouts statewide.

Davis said the 5,213 filings registered last month was about 85% of normal for January. The filings slowed considerably during the pandemic, but they have crept up since a federal moratorium ended.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

