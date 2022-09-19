EVENTS: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month and several areas in Southern Arizona are joining in the celebrations.

TUCSON

¡Viva Tucson! is a month-long festival filled with music and food.

From a pop up market at The Clifton to a performance by Los Tigres Del Norte, there is a lot to experience.

Arizona Public Media is highlighting a Southern Mexican and Latinx Mural Tour, along with a Global Arts Showcase.

The Hispanic Market Outlook will be hosted at the Tucson Convention Center on Oct. 6, featuring keynote speaker Richard Montañez, who invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

CASA GRANDE

The Museum at Casa Grande says it'll have a large mix of Hispanic and Latin American music.

Then in October, Casa Grande's Downtown After Dark will include Hispanic heritage-related entertainment with piñatas, games and food.

DOUGLAS

Eastern Arizona College held an event with live music and several keynote speakers in celebration of Hispanic heritage in Gila Valley.

Student Union Douglas Campus will have piñata breakings, food and the classic Hispanic game Loteria at their Hispanic Heritage celebration.

MARANA

Marana kicked off the month with local art and live painting demonstrations at the Marana Municipal Complex.

Alongside local art, the same Marana event also held Concerts in the Courtyard for local musicians.

MARICOPA COUNTY

Gilbert, Arizona is hosting a free event at Water Tower Plaza with food and locally-owned Hispanic businesses.

Several community colleges will have virtual meetings with speakers who focus on Hispanic heritage.

SIERRA VISTA

Much like the celebration in Douglas, Sierra Vista will also have its own time with food and fun activities.