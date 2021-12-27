Evacuees from Afghanistan continue to arrive in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Evacuees from Afghanistan began to arrive in November and have continued throughout the year.

"They are trying to get everyone off the bases out by middle of January," Connie Phillips, the President and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, said.

So far at least 88 people have arrived in Tucson. The majority of them are younger adults, according to Phillips.

As more evacuees arrive, the Tucson community has stepped up to help.

"The community has been so wonderful," Phillips said. "They have just shown up. You know they have donated goods and items. They've given kitchen items, furnishing, clothing, they've given so much."

They are also continuing to help each person with jobs.

"It really is about finding the best fit," Phillips said. "We work with the evacuee to find out what kind of work they were doing what skills do they have."

