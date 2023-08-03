Escaped kangaroo captured, returned to Marana exotic animal park

Owners of Ghost Ranch Exotics in Marana are no doubt jumping with joy at the return of the animal park's lone kangaroo.

The 'roo, named Guroo, skipped out, along with a capybara and two porcupines, after a heavy storm over the weekend destroyed parts of the perimeter.

The capybara was found in a neighboring farm's irrigation ditch. The kangaroo was also located early on, but proved harder to wrangle, according to Ghost Ranch. A photo of the kangaroo was posted today on the ranch Facebook page.

The storm destroyed more than half of the enclosures on the ranch, including its aviary, causing damage to the tune of about $50,000.