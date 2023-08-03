Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Escaped kangaroo captured, returned to Marana exotic animal park

46367.jpeg
Ghost Ranch Exotics
Guroo the kangaroo was found and is now back safe at Ghost Ranch Exotics in Marana.
46367.jpeg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 17:04:59-04

Owners of Ghost Ranch Exotics in Marana are no doubt jumping with joy at the return of the animal park's lone kangaroo.

The 'roo, named Guroo, skipped out, along with a capybara and two porcupines, after a heavy storm over the weekend destroyed parts of the perimeter.

The capybara was found in a neighboring farm's irrigation ditch. The kangaroo was also located early on, but proved harder to wrangle, according to Ghost Ranch. A photo of the kangaroo was posted today on the ranch Facebook page.

The storm destroyed more than half of the enclosures on the ranch, including its aviary, causing damage to the tune of about $50,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!